6 states including Maharashtra, Kerala continue to see rise in daily Covid cases

6 states including Maharashtra, Kerala continue to see rise in daily Covid cases1 min read . 12:36 PM IST
Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu exhibit a steep rise in daily new coronavirus cases
Six states across the country are reporting high daily Covid-19 cases. These are Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. They collectively account for 84.71% of the 18,711 new daily cases reported in the last 24 hours.
Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 10,187. It is followed by Kerala with 2,791 while Punjab reported 1,159 new cases.
The Centre is continuously engaging with the States and UTs reporting a higher caseload of active cases and those showing a rise in the daily new COVID cases. It has deputed high-level teams to Maharashtra and Punjab, which are showing a steep increase in the daily new cases.
Meanwhile, as per Union Health Ministry data, Rajasthan, UP, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, D&D & D&N, Tripura, Mizoram, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh have not reported any Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours.
India’s total active caseload stands at 1.84 lakh (1,84,523) today. The country’s present active caseload consists of 1.65% of the total positive cases.
More than 2 crores (2,09,22,344) vaccine doses have been administered through 3,39,145 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.
