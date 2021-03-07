6 states including Maharashtra, Kerala continue to see rise in daily Covid cases

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Six states across the country are reporting high daily Covid-19 cases. These are Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu. They collectively account for 84.71% of the 18,711 new daily cases reported in the last 24 hours.

The Centre is continuously engaging with the States and UTs reporting a higher caseload of active cases and those showing a rise in the daily new COVID cases. It has deputed high-level teams to Maharashtra and Punjab, which are showing a steep increase in the daily new cases.

Meanwhile, as per Union Health Ministry data, Rajasthan, UP, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Sikkim, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, D&D & D&N, Tripura, Mizoram, A&N Islands and Arunachal Pradesh have not reported any Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours.

India’s total active caseload stands at 1.84 lakh (1,84,523) today. The country’s present active caseload consists of 1.65% of the total positive cases.

More than 2 crores (2,09,22,344) vaccine doses have been administered through 3,39,145 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

