NEW DELHI : Confusion and uncertainty for 2.5 million students reached a new high on Friday as six states filed a review petition before the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) by six to eight weeks.

The review petition by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, challenged the 17 August verdict of the SC on four grounds. The states sought postponement of the proposed NEET, JEE examinations in a manner that achieves the twin objectives of ensuring that the academic year of the students (2020-2021) is not wasted, and their health and safety was not compromised.

The states argued that the previous order fails to secure the safety, security and right to life of the students appearing for the exams. It also ignored the teething logistical difficulties in conducting the examinations at the proposed dates. The order failed to balance the competing, but equally important aspects of conducting the examination, and securing safety of the students, they added. They said the previous order fails to ensure mandatory safeguards are put in place during the conduct of the examinations.

The states demanded that the examinations be postponed by at least six to eight weeks keeping in mind the surge in coronavirus cases and health concerns of students. It alleged that the government’s decision to go ahead with examinations despite the 3.3 million covid cases with over 60,000 deaths, “reveals non application of mind, and is unreasonable, arbitrary and capricious exercise of power".

The petition comes three days ahead of the start of the examinations. The JEE-Main will be held from 1 to 6 September, while NEET exams for admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges is scheduled for 13 September. JEE Advanced for the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) is scheduled for later in September.

