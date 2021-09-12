NEW DELHI : At least six states/union territories have achieved 100% coverage with first dose of covid-19 vaccines, the central government said on Sunday. These states are Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (6.26 lakhs), Goa (11.83 lakhs), Himachal Pradesh (55.74 lakhs), Ladhak (1.97 lakhs), Lakshadweep (53,499) and Sikkim (5.10 lakhs).

“Congratulations to these States & UTs for administering the first #COVID19 vaccine dose to 100% of the adult population. Special appreciation for the health workers in these regions for their diligence & commitment," Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of Health & Family Welfare on Sunday tweeted.

Union health ministry on Sunday said that more than 72.21 crore (72,21,17,085) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. Further, more than 57 Lakh doses (57,56,240) are in the pipeline, the central government said adding that more than 5.16 Crore (5,16,66,835) balance and unutilized covid-19 Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.

In a separate statement, the union health ministry said that the recovery of 34,848 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,24,09,345. Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 97.51%. At least 28,591 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours with 338 deaths. The Active Caseload is presently 3, 84, 921. Active cases presently constitute 1.16% of the country's total Positive Cases. India has so far conducted over 54.18 Cr (54,18,05,829) cumulative tests. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 1.87%, the union health ministry data showed.

Meanwhile, the central government in an affidavit has told the Supreme Court that Union health ministry and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have issued guidelines for an “official document" for deaths due to Covid-19.

The centre said that the Office of the Registrar General of India on September 3 had issued a circular to provide a Medical Certificate of Cause of Death to the next of kin of the deceased. As per the guidelines submitted, Covid-19 cases that have been diagnosed through RT-PCR test, molecular test, rapid-antigen test or clinically determined through investigations at a hospital or in-patient facility by a treating physician, while admitted at the hospital or in-patient facility, would be considered for the document.

Deaths occurring due to poisoning, suicide, homicide and deaths due to accident, among others, will not be considered as Covid-19 deaths even if Covid- 19 is an accompanying condition, the guidelines stated. According to the guidelines, covid-19 cases which are not resolved and have died either in hospital settings or at home, and where a Medical Certificate of Cause of Death (MCCD) in Form 4 and 4 A has been issued to the registering authority as required under Section 10 of the Registration of Birth and Death (RBD) Act, 1969, will be treated as a Covid-19 death.

The Registrar General of India will issue necessary guidelines to chief registrars of all states and union territories in this regard. According to an ICMR study, 95% of deaths take place within 25 days of a person testing Covid-19 positive, the guidelines state. "To make the scope broader and more inclusive, deaths occurring within 30 days from the date of testing or from the date of being clinically determined as a Covid-19 case, will be treated as 'deaths due to Covid-19, even if the death takes place outside the hospital/ in-patient facility," the guidelines stated.

However, a Covid-19 patient, while admitted at a hospital or in-patient facility, and who continued as the same admission beyond 30 days, and died subsequently, shall be treated as a Covid-19 death, according to the guidelines.

The guidelines state that in cases where the MCCD is not available or the next of kin of the deceased is not satisfied with the cause of death given in the MCCD and which are not covered by the aforesaid scenarios, states and union territories shall notify a committee at the district level.

