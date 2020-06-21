60,000 ventilators will be available through PM-CARES fund by June end: JP Nadda

"When we were in the lockdown, We thought about how we will be able to serve crores of people. Using digital tools, we worked to engage the workers and put them in service. In the lockdown, about 19 crore food packets have been sent by BJP workers to the needy. Around 5 crore ration kits have been distributed. BJP workers of Uttar Pradesh have distributed about 5 crore food packets and about 45 lakh ration kits," he further added.