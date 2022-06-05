60 gold bars worth 4.21 cr recovered from aircraft's toilet in Chennai

60 gold bars worth ₹4.21 cr recovered from aircraft's toilet in Chennai1 min read . 01:50 PM IST
- According to Chennai airport, apart from gold bars of foreign marking, the authorities also seized a gold ingot at the toilet of the airport
As many as 60 smuggled gold bars valued at ₹4.21 crore were recovered from the toilet of an aircraft in Chennai on Saturday. According to Chennai airport, apart from gold bars of foreign marking, the authorities also seized a gold ingot at the toilet of the airport.
As many as 60 smuggled gold bars valued at ₹4.21 crore were recovered from the toilet of an aircraft in Chennai on Saturday. According to Chennai airport, apart from gold bars of foreign marking, the authorities also seized a gold ingot at the toilet of the airport.
In total, 9.02 kg of gold worth ₹4.21 crore was seized under relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1962 and an investigation is on, the Chennai airport said.
In total, 9.02 kg of gold worth ₹4.21 crore was seized under relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1962 and an investigation is on, the Chennai airport said.
Meanwhile, in another incident, the Customs authorities recovered gold rods worth ₹25.87 lakh and arrested a 61-year-old passenger on his arrival from Dubai. The passenger hailing from Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu had concealed as many as 11 gold rods in the tool kits of his luggage and they were recovered under relevant sections of the Customs Act.
Meanwhile, in another incident, the Customs authorities recovered gold rods worth ₹25.87 lakh and arrested a 61-year-old passenger on his arrival from Dubai. The passenger hailing from Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu had concealed as many as 11 gold rods in the tool kits of his luggage and they were recovered under relevant sections of the Customs Act.