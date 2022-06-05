Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  60 gold bars worth 4.21 cr recovered from aircraft's toilet in Chennai

60 gold bars worth 4.21 cr recovered from aircraft's toilet in Chennai

Chennai airport officials seize 9.02 kg of gold worth 4.21 crore under relevant sections of the Customs Act
1 min read . 01:50 PM ISTLivemint

  • According to Chennai airport, apart from gold bars of foreign marking, the authorities also seized a gold ingot at the toilet of the airport

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

As many as 60 smuggled gold bars valued at 4.21 crore were recovered from the toilet of an aircraft in Chennai on Saturday. According to Chennai airport, apart from gold bars of foreign marking, the authorities also seized a gold ingot at the toilet of the airport.

As many as 60 smuggled gold bars valued at 4.21 crore were recovered from the toilet of an aircraft in Chennai on Saturday. According to Chennai airport, apart from gold bars of foreign marking, the authorities also seized a gold ingot at the toilet of the airport.

In total, 9.02 kg of gold worth 4.21 crore was seized under relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1962 and an investigation is on, the Chennai airport said.

In total, 9.02 kg of gold worth 4.21 crore was seized under relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1962 and an investigation is on, the Chennai airport said.

Meanwhile, in another incident, the Customs authorities recovered gold rods worth 25.87 lakh and arrested a 61-year-old passenger on his arrival from Dubai. The passenger hailing from Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu had concealed as many as 11 gold rods in the tool kits of his luggage and they were recovered under relevant sections of the Customs Act.

Meanwhile, in another incident, the Customs authorities recovered gold rods worth 25.87 lakh and arrested a 61-year-old passenger on his arrival from Dubai. The passenger hailing from Pudukottai district in Tamil Nadu had concealed as many as 11 gold rods in the tool kits of his luggage and they were recovered under relevant sections of the Customs Act.