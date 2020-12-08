60 foreign envoys to visit Bharat Biotech, Biological E in Hyderabad tomorrow

New Delhi: India has organised a visit of a group of more 60 heads of missions to its vaccine manufacturing hub in Hyderabad as the race for manufacturing covid-19 vaccines heats up across the world.

The companies that the group will be visiting on Wednesday include leading biotech companies in Hyderabad, Bharat Biotech and Biological E, a person familiar with the matter said.

The visit is in continuation of a briefing by India’s foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on India’s vaccine manufacturing capability and potential last month, the person said.

“This is the first such visit and it will be followed by visits to facilities in other cities," the person said.

As the covid-19 pandemic spread around the world earlier this year, India despatched consignments of hydroxy choloroquine and paracetamol to more than 150 countries. India has also achieved self sufficiency in the manufacture of masks and personal protection suits besides ventilators and is now exporting some of these products abroad.

“We have been contributing significantly to global efforts against covid-19 pandemic. There is a lot of interest in India’s vaccine development efforts. India is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer. As Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) said India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis," the person cited above said.

The Pune based Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, is conducting tests of the Oxford developed vaccine that is being manufactured by AstraZeneca, in India. AstraZeneca’s Covishield, which is produced in India by Serum Institute is widely expected to be available for immunisation of front health workers starting as early as January.

Besides Covishield, Covaxin manufactured by Bharat Biotech, ZyCoV-D manufactured by Zydus Cadila, the Russian Sputnik V vaccine which is being manufactured by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and NVX-CoV2373 which is another vaccine by SII are in various stages of clinical trials.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via