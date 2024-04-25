60% make rewards top priority in credit card choice, reveals survey
The credit card Survey highlights the significant role of youth in shaping financial trends. Consumers prioritize rewards and show diverse spending patterns. The survey also points towards a trend of integrating traditional credit systems with modern technologies.
ANQ has unveiled the results of its comprehensive credit card survey, shedding light on the evolving spending patterns and preferences of consumers nationwide. Notably, 72% of respondents are younger than 30 years old, underlining the significant role of the youth in shaping the country's financial landscape.