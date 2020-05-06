Andhra Pradesh Coronavirus (covid-19) cases in Andhra Pradesh (AP) continued to rise, as 60 more people tasted positive for the virus in the state on Wednesday, taking the state’s total cases to 1777. Of the latest detections, 29 alone were from Guntur and Kurnool district, which together make up for half of the covid-19 cases in AP. However, in a good sign, the percentage of recoveries in the state also touched 41.02%.

On Wednesday, two more people died from covid-19, taking the total number of deaths in AP to 36. The latest cases on Wednesday were detected from the districts of East Godavari (1), Guntur (12), Kadapa (1), Krishna (14), Kurnool (17) and Vishakhaptnam (2). Out of the total 1777 cases in AP, 1012 are currently active, while 729 (41.02%) people have recovered from the virus.

The latest 60 cases turned positive from a pool of 7782 samples which were tested in the last 24 hours. In AP, out of the total 13 districts, Kurnool (533) has the highest number of covid-19 cases, followed by Guntur (363), Krishna (300) and Nellore (92). These four districts account for 1288 of the total 1717 cases in the state.

A day earlier, the state government increased alcohol prices by 50%, thereby cumulatively increasing prices by 75%. The decision came a day after thousands of people across the state stood in queues, violating all social distancing norms after retail liquor stores were permitted to open. The state government in a statement said that it has raised the prices of liquor in AP to discourage people from buying alcohol.

On Wednesday, AP chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during a review meeting, was told by government officials that the state’s recovery rate of 41.02% was much higher than the country’s 28.63%. The government is following a strict discharge protocol, wherein a patient gets discharged only if they don't have a fever for three days, show improved respiratory symptoms, and test negative twice in consecutive samples taken at least 24 hours apart.

Moreover, AP is also expecting to see about 1.5 lakh people returning to the state via air from various destinations. Screening is likely to be done at the airport itself and those who arrive would be categorized as per the guidelines. Migrant workers and other foreign returnees are expected to land at Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati airports, said the state government in a statement.

