New Delhi: As part of India’s push for clean drinking water supply, 60% of anganwadi centres (AWCs) and 69% of gram panchayats and community healthcare centres (CHCs) in villages have been covered, the jal shakti ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

This comes in the backdrop of 41.14% rural households being provided with tap water connection since the launch of the marquee Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in 2019.

“At present, in 74 districts and about 104,000 villages, every rural household has been provided tap water connection and has become ‘Har Ghar Jal’," the statement said.

While the ₹3.6 trillion JJM scheme aims to ensure assured tap water supply or ‘Har Ghar Jal’ to all rural households by 2024, several states have presented their commitment to provide tap water connections to all rural households before 2024.

“In the wake of covid-19 pandemic, to ensure clean tap water supply to children in schools, anganwadi centres, and ashramshalas (residential schools) for their well-being and better health as envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, on 2nd October, 2020, a campaign was launched to make provision of tap water supply in these institutions," the statement said.

“In less than 10 months since the launch of this campaign, provision of tap water has been made in 685,000 (66%) schools, 680,000 (60%) anganwadi centres (AWCs) and 236,000 (69%) Gram Panchayats and Community Healthcare Centres (CHCs) in villages across India," the statement added.

Jal shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has been tasked with providing tap water connections to all rural households under the JJM by 2024, drawing comparisons with the Ujjwala.

“From 2019 to 2021, big work is happening in the field of clean drinking water, which is a deliverable that people are witnessing and which is going to bring a change in their lives," Shekhawat said in an earlier interview to Mint.

“In Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Punjab, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, and the Union territory of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, provision of clean tap water supply in all schools, ashramshalas, and anganwadi centres has been made," the ministry’s statement said.

The issue of water supply got prominence in the Union budget presented in February again, wherein an outlay of ₹2.87 trillion was announced for the launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission Urban. The aim is to supply water to 4,378 urban local bodies with 26.8 million tap connections.

“On 15 August 2019, at the time of launch of the Jal Jeevan Mission, out of 189.8 million rural households in country, only 32.3 million (17%) had tap water connections. Despite the covid-19 pandemic and lockdown disruptions, Jal the Jeevan Mission provided 45.7 million tap water connections in last 23 months. As a result, today, 78 million (41.14%) households have tap water supply. Goa, Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Puducherry have achieved 100% household connections in rural areas and have become ‘Har Ghar Jal’," the statement added.

In July 2019, the government had formed a new ministry, jal shakti, to address all water issues in the country. The al Shakti ministry was formed by integrating it with other existing ministries, such as water resources and the ministry of drinking water and sanitation.

