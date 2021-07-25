60% of anganwadi centres, 69% of gram panchayats and CHCs get tap water

“In the wake of covid-19 pandemic, to ensure clean tap water supply to children in schools, anganwadi centres, and ashramshalas (residential schools) for their well-being and better health as envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, on 2nd October, 2020, a campaign was launched to make provision of tap water supply in these institutions," the statement said.

