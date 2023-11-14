60% of businesses 'off track' to meet sustainability goals, despite consumers willing to pay 12% more: Survey
Bain & Company, the Boston-based management consulting company, has said in a new report that more than 60% of businesses surveyed in India are "off track" to meet their sustainability goals despite the consumers are willing to change their behavior and pay more for sustainable products.