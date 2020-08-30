60% of new cases due to people's carelessness: Indore administration

INDORE : The Indore administration on Sunday blamed the carelessness of people for 60% of the new COVID-19 cases in the Madhya Pradesh district.

Collector Manish Singh said many people are seen talking with masks slipping below their nose and mouth, even as it is most important to put on the mask correctly these days.

"The reason for 60% of the new COVID-19 cases these days is that people are careless in following the epidemic prevention guidelines. They are interacting with each other closely in public and workplaces," he said.

He said a provision has been made to collect ₹200 fine on the spot from a person not wearing the mask properly.

The analysis of government data shows the district, which is the state's industrial hub, recorded the fastest rate of coronavirus infection in August.

This month, the district reported 5,272 cases, or about 41.5%, out of the total 12,720 cases since the outbreak of the disease in March.

During this period, 389 patients died of COVID-19 during treatment, while 8,847 people recovered.

At present, COVID-19 patients have occupied about 90% of the total beds in COVID-19 wards of major hospitals in the district, Singh said.

He said 550 beds are being arranged for such patients in the recently dedicated Super Specialty Hospital.

After complaints of arbitrary fees being charged by some hospitals from COVID-19 patients, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan two days back instructed the administration to fix such charges.

"At present, a fee of ₹3,500 to ₹4,500 is being charged by private laboratories in the city for COVID-19 tests. After the chief minister's instructions, it has been decided that not more than ₹2,500 will be charged for every coronavirus test," the collector said.

"In view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation, we will not allow customers to sit or to be served food in hotels and restaurants at present," he said.

The outbreak of COVID-19 was reported in the district on March 24, when four cases were found.

