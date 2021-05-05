Subscribe
Home >News >India >60 oxygen plants will be set up in Haryana with centre's support: Anil Vij

60 oxygen plants will be set up in Haryana with centre's support: Anil Vij

Haryana minister Anil Vij
1 min read . 07:10 PM IST PTI

  • He also said oxygen production plants will be set up in Panchkula, Faridabad and Hisar in the next two to three days
  • Work is going on to ensure government hospitals in the state are self-sufficient with regard to oxygen production, he said

Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said 60 oxygen plants will be set up in the state with the support of the central government.

Haryana has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks and the demand for medical oxygen has risen manifold.

According to an official statement issued here, the plants will be installed at various government hospitals with bed capacity of 30, 50, 100 and 200.

Vij was speaking after inspecting an oxygen plant which has come up at the Civil Hospital in Ambala City and said the plant will start production of oxygen immediately.

He also said oxygen production plants will be set up in Panchkula, Faridabad and Hisar in the next two to three days.

Work is going on to ensure government hospitals in the state are self-sufficient with regard to oxygen production, he said.

Vij said all private hospitals have been asked to set up oxygen production plants. PTI SUN RHL

