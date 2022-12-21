60 pc of China's population likely to be infected by Covid: Former Indian envoy

Expressing concern over the spurt in Covid-19 cases in China, former Indian diplomat KP Fabian on Tuesday said, 'Over 60 per cent of China and 10 per cent of the world population is likely to be infected with Covid and millions may die.'
Mentioning some reports, he emphasised the fact that 10 per cent of the global population is a massive number of 800 million people. He also regarded China's method of fighting COVID as insufficient in dealing with the situation.
"I don't have the expertise to say whether it is right or wrong, I don't want to say that. But it seems that with China's method of fighting Covid, something has gone wrong with it. Seriously, their vaccine is not that good and they refuse to get the better vaccine or to improve their vaccine, though something has been done, but not enough." he added.
Showing concern over China's Zero Covid policy and its anti-COVID protests, he said the government should have maintained some restrictions to contain the latest case spike.
Low immunity and poor vaccination coverage may aggravate the COVID situation in China
Around 1.3-2.1 million lives could come at risk if China lifts its Zero Covid policy in the wake of its low vaccination and booster rates, according to London-based global health intelligence and analytics firm.
An analysis by Airfinity says that mainland China has low levels of herd immunity against the virus. The vaccination program that was carried out with domestically produced jabs of Sinovac and Sinopharm was very low on efficacy.
Lack of transparency in revealing COVID data is another roadblock for the dragon to tackle its recent surge in COVID infections.
He also recalled China's role in amplifying the outbreak of COVID infections into the pandemic. China was reluctant in telling what was happening in December 2019. The country said it was the rise in cases of pneumonia instead of revealing the whole truth.
KP Fabian opined that the current G20 Presidency of India provides it with an opportunity to give a "certain leadership to the G20 in handling the difficult problems facing the world." On the other hand, he suggested keeping low expectations from the situation as mediating between countries with deep differences of opinion is not easy.
India and G20
"It's not that they don't know how to talk to each other and therefore somebody can go and say, hey, I will meditate. It's not that simple. But we have an opportunity and I'm sure Indian diplomacy will make the best use of it," he said
USA has its own reasons to maintain ties with Pakistan: Former diplomat
He also took the opportunity to comment on the recent statement of US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price that the USA shares a good relationship with India and Pakistan and doesn't want to see a 'war of words' but a constructive dialogue between the two countries. He said that India should focus on building a more solid, deep, and more wide relationship with the United States. He suggested to be "not so much be sulky about United States' relationship with Pakistan because they have their reasons to keep relationship with Pakistan."
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in a statement said, 'today's era is not of war' but of gained global currency in the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war. KP Fabian justified the comment and said that the statement was welcome not only by the United States but practically the whole world, except Moscow.
