60% seats on flights made free, same PNR passengers seated together — Centre issues new norms for air travel

The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Wednesday introduced several new rules for the benefits of passengers travelling by air, including making 60% of seats free of charge, strict adherence for airlines on delay and cancellation norms, and seating of passengers next to each other on same PNR, among others.

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In a press release on Wednesday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation issued the set of orders for airlines to facilitate passenger ease in aviation, saying that air travel has become increasingly accessible over the past few years.

“India has emerged as the third-largest domestic aviation market globally, with air travel becoming increasingly accessible and inclusive under the UDAN scheme. Indian airports today handle over five lakh passengers daily, reflecting the rapid growth of the sector,” it said.

However, the ministry did not immediately clarify from when these rules will be implemented.

What are the new airline rules issued by Centre? In its order, the Ministry of Civil Aviation made drastic changes on certain prevailing airline rules.

As per current norms, almost all airlines in India charge a seat fee over and above the ticket prices. They increase or decrease depending upon where a passenger is seated, and if they have booked a seat with extra legroom. However, some airlines still charge a fare for middle seats during flight booking, which is perceived as one of the most uncomfortable positions.

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At present, 20% of the seats can be booked free of charge while the rest is paid, according to an airline official quoted by PTI.

Now, the Centre wants the aviation industry to remove seat fares for at least 60% of the flight.

It has also asked airlines to seat passengers with same PNR together, as they are often seated separately if they do not book their seats from before by paying for them.

Another part of the order directs airlines to strictly adhere to policies, especially during delays and cancellations.

Here are the airline new rules issued by the MoCA through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation —

Minimum 60% of seats on any flight to be allocated free of charge to ensure fair access.

Passengers travelling on the same PNR to be seated together, preferably in adjacent seats.

Carriage of sports equipment and musical instruments to be facilitated in a transparent and passenger-friendly manner, subject to applicable safety and operational regulations. Airlines shall also bring out clear, transparent policies for carriage of pets.

Strict adherence to passenger rights framework, particularly in cases of delays, cancellations and denied boarding.

Prominent display of passenger rights across airline websites, mobile applications, booking platforms, and airport counters.

Clear communication of passenger entitlements in regional languages to ensure wider accessibility and awareness. The ministry said that the decisions have been taken to “further strengthen passenger convenience, transparency and uniformity” across airlines.

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“Passenger facilitation remains the highest priority of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. In line with this commitment, the Ministry has undertaken several passenger-centric initiatives to enhance ease of travel, including UDAN Yatri Cafés for affordable food, Flybrary for free access to books and provision of free Wi-Fi at airports,” it said.

These steps come against the backdrop of rising concerns that airlines are levying high charges for various services, including for choosing seats.

About the Author Swastika Das Sharma Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that driv...Read More ✕ Swastika Das Sharma

With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency.

Swastika’s specialisations include:

Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies

Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories

Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc.

Swastika can be followed on her Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid.With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency.Swastika’s specialisations include:Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companiesBusiness trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original storiesPersonal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc.Swastika can be followed on her LinkedIn profile as well as on X at @swastika1005 . She can be reached by email via swastika.sharma@htdigital.in