Home >News >India >60-yr-old from Bihar's Siwan cycles 1,000 km to join farmers' protest in Delhi
Satyadev Manjhi, a 60-year-old man from Bihar's Siwan reached Tikri at Delhi-Haryana border on Thursday
1 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2020, 09:31 AM IST ANI

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26

Satyadev Manjhi, a 60-year-old man from Bihar's Siwan reached Tikri at Delhi-Haryana border on Thursday after completing a journey of nearly 1,000 kilometres in 11 days on a bicycle to participate in the ongoing farmers' protest against agricultural laws.

Speaking to ANI, Manjhi urged the Central government to repeal the three farm laws.

"It took me 11 days to reach here from Siwan, my home district. I urge the government to take back the three farm laws. I will be here until the movement is not over," Manjhi told ANI.

Farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper

