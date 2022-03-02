PUNE : “Around 20,000 Indians were stuck in Ukraine. Of these, 4000 people returned by February 24. Till yesterday, over 2000 more people have returned. We are trying to bring back the remaining Indians via Romania, Poland Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova", Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Wednesday as the Russian invasion of Ukraine intensified.

On 2 March, the Russian military claimed to have taken control of Ukraine's Kherson. They have bombed Kharkiv where, an Indian student from Karnataka lost his life.

Muraleedharan said that over 20,000 Indian were stuck in Ukraine, of which over 6000 had been brought back to India already in the Operation Ganga programme. He also mentioned while speaking to reporters in Pune that the Indian government is doing everything possible to bring back every citizen from the war-torn Ukraine.

The MoS MEA talked to the parents, whose children are stranded in Ukraineand updated them on the government's rescue efforts under Operation Ganga.

According to latest reports three IAF aircraft have been sent to Romania and Hungary since this morning to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine. One more is scheduled for Poland later today.

"The evacuation operation will run round the clock. Relief materials are also being sent. The operation is underway in coordination with MEA," Vice Chief of Air Staff Air Marshal Sandeep Singh said today.

Indian Air Force (IAF) have also deployed C-17 aircraft as part of the evacuation efforts in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs under 'Operation Ganga'.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Tuesday to review the efforts to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine and asked the IAF to join the evacuation efforts under 'Operation Ganga'.

