Home > News > India > 601 new Covid-19 cases found in Tamil Nadu, including 37 foreign returnees
(Photo: ANI)

601 new Covid-19 cases found in Tamil Nadu, including 37 foreign returnees

1 min read . 07:49 PM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

  • Three more deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 84, said the state's health department
  • Among the new cases found in the last 24 hours, 23 of them are those who have returned from Dubai

With 601 new Covid-19 cases getting reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, the state's virus count reached 12,448.

Three more deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 84, said the state's health department.

There are 7,466 active cases in the southern state at the moment.

Among the new cases found in the last 24 hours, 23 of them are those who have returned from Dubai.

There are 13 others from Dubai, Kuwait and Malaysia who initially tested negative but turned positive during an exit test on Tuesday.

One person who returned from Maldives also tested positive on Tuesday.

