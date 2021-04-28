60-80% government funding for public-private medical colleges: Amitabh Kant

“You could combine these (existing district hospitals) with private sector to build medical colleges and we (have) built up the viability funding gap for that. You can go upto 60% of the support which can come from the government and in a few cases, it can go upto 80% also. That is really the future of health infrastructure through public private partnership using viability gap funding of the government," said Kant. Referring to production linked incentives offered to medical device manufacturing, Kant said that investors have a huge opportunity in the healthcare segment.