61 more COVID patients die in Bengal; 3,237 new cases detected

KOLKATA : Sixty-one people succumbed to COVID-19 in West Bengal on Wednesday pushing the death toll to 4,123, the state health department said in a bulletin.
The tally reached 2,12,383 after 3,237 new cases of infection were reported from various parts of the state, it added.
In the last 24 hours, 2,971 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the discharge rate in West Bengal to 86.69 per cent.
The number of active cases is now 24,147.
Since Tuesday, 45,713 samples have been tested in the state, the bulletin stated.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
