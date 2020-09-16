Home >News >India >61 more COVID patients die in Bengal; 3,237 new cases detected
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (REUTERS)
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (REUTERS)

61 more COVID patients die in Bengal; 3,237 new cases detected

1 min read . Updated: 16 Sep 2020, 09:01 PM IST PTI

  • The tally reached 2,12,383 after 3,237 new cases of infection were reported from various parts of the state
  • The number of active cases is now 24,147 while discharge rate in West Bengal is at 86.69 per cent

KOLKATA : Sixty-one people succumbed to COVID-19 in West Bengal on Wednesday pushing the death toll to 4,123, the state health department said in a bulletin.

The tally reached 2,12,383 after 3,237 new cases of infection were reported from various parts of the state, it added.

In the last 24 hours, 2,971 patients have recovered from the disease, taking the discharge rate in West Bengal to 86.69 per cent.

The number of active cases is now 24,147.

Since Tuesday, 45,713 samples have been tested in the state, the bulletin stated.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Policemen check credentials of passengers in a car during a complete lockdown in Kolkata, India, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. By early May, 6.4 million people in India were likely infected by the coronavirus, said a study released Thursday, Sept. 10, by Indian scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research, India’s apex medical research body and published in their in-house medical journal. At the time, India had detected around 35,000 cases and over a thousand deaths. But the results of India’s first nationwide study of prevailing infections in the country found that for every confirmed case that detected in May, authorities were missing between 82 and 130 infections. The study tested 28,000 people for proteins produced in response to the virus in the villages and towns across 70 districts in 21 Indian states between May 11 to June 14. (AP Photo/Bikas Das) (AP)

West Bengal reports 59 more COVID-19 fatalities, 3,161 new cases

1 min read . 12 Sep 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout