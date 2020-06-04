As the coronavirus cases in the national capital continues to rise, the Delhi government has asked 61 private hospitals to reserve 20% beds for COVID-19 patients in the national capital.

“At least 61 private hospitals have been ordered to reserve 20% beds for COVID-19 patients," Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said. He also urged people who are infected by coronavirus but are asymptomatic to remain at home and isolate themselves.

Delhi health minister today said that there was a 45% error in positive results of COVID-19 tests done at the Central government-run at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital. “I have asked the Union health minister to fix this casual approach," Jain added.

“70% of people are dying within 24 hours of reaching the RML hospital as their test reports come in 5-7 days. This is absolutely wrong. Reports should come within 24 hours," Jain alleged.

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that the entire focus of the Delhi government is on saving lives of people and providing adequate facilities for COVID-19 patients who need hospital care.

Delhi increased containment zones to 163

Delhi has also increased the number of containment zones in the state to 163. Till Monday, there were 147 containment zones in the state, the Delhi government said.

The North district has the number of containment zones at 30. The South West Delhi has so far reported 29 containment areas. The South East district has 17 containment zones while the South districts has 16 zones.

Meanwhile, North-East district has the least number of containment zones in the state capital. Only four containment zones are there in that district. East district recorded nine containment zones.

The New Delhi district has 10 zones. The North-West district has 14 containment zones. The Central district has seven zones while Shahdara district has eight zones. The West district has 19 containment zones so far.

Earlier, fifty-nine zones had been de-contained so far. Out of this, 12 belongs to the West district, according to the data released by the state government.

Delhi saw the biggest jump in daily COVID-19 count on Wednesday. Over 2,300 people tested positive for the virus. The total number of coronavirus patients in the national capital stood at 23,645.

