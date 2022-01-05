61 Resident doctors of a Mumbai hospital test Covid positive

61 Resident doctors of a Mumbai hospital test Covid positive1 min read . 04:49 PM IST
On Tuesday, the state of Maharashtra had reported 18,466 fresh Covid cases, taking the active caseload of the state to 66,308.
MUMBAI : Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors on Wednesday informed that sixty one resident doctors of JJ hospital in Mumbai had tested positive for the Coronavirus infection.
Announcement comes amid a worrying surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra.
The cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus have gone up to 653.
The Ministry of Health Affairs during their briefing on the covid situation in the country on Wednesday also pointed out Maharashtra as a ‘state od concern’ considering the alarming spike in cases.
