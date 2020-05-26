ERNAKULAM : A 61-year old woman who contracted coronavirus from an unknown source died at Government Medical College hospital in Kerala's Kozhikode district on Monday night, taking the state's death toll to seven.

Asiya, a native of Kannur district's Dharmadom tested positive for covid-19 on 20 May. She was undergoing treatment for hypertensive seizure disorder at a private hospital in Kozhikode. Her condition worsened on Monday night as she suffered a cardiac arrest, said the hospital.

Asiya is the third victim in the state who succumbed to the virus with the source of infection unknown. Seven of her family members had tested positive.

On 24 May, a 53-year old cancer patient Amina had died in the same hospital. The deaths come at a time when Kerala's infection and fatality rates have been inching higher over the last two weeks. From three deaths and only 16 active patients on 8 May, Kerala's tally has now become 359 active cases and seven deaths— including that of a Puducherry native who died while undergoing treatment in the state.

The Puducherry native is counted as one of the state's fatalities tally by the center, but not by the state government. Most of the fresh cases were linked to returnees from interstate or interdistrict travel.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via