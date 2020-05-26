61-year old dies of coronavirus in Kerala, death toll rises to 7

On 24 May, a 53-year old cancer patient Amina had died in the same hospital. The deaths come at a time when Kerala's infection and fatality rates have been inching higher over the last two weeks. From three deaths and only 16 active patients on 8 May, Kerala's tally has now become 359 active cases and seven deaths— including that of a Puducherry native who died while undergoing treatment in the state.