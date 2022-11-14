6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Japan, no tsunami advisory

6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Japan, no tsunami advisory1 min read . 02:21 PM IST
- Tremors were felt in Tokyo and other cities
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit central Japan on Monday. The tremors were felt in Tokyo and other cities but no tsunami warning was issued, officials informed.
Japan Meteorological Agency said, the epicentre of the quake was off central Mie prefecture with a depth of about 350 kilometres (217 miles).
On Saturday evening, strong tremors were felt in parts of north India, including in Delhi-NCR as a 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck Nepal, nearly 101 km east-southeast from Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, officials said.
The epicentre of the quake was Patadebal of Bajhang, 460 km west of Kathmandu, the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre of Nepal said.
(Further details are awaited)
