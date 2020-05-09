Home > News > India > 62 fresh coronavirus infections in CRPF

NEW DELHI : The country's largest paramilitary force CRPF reported 62 fresh coronavirus infections on Saturday from a single Delhi-based unit, officials said.

The total number of active cases in the 3.25 lakh-strong force now stands at 231, they said.

Two personnel have recovered from coronavirus while one succumbed to the infection.

The fresh cases are from the 194th Rapid Action Force (RAF) battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), the officials said.

All the infected personnel have been placed in home quarantine at a facility in Bawana area, they said.

The 31st battalion of the force in Delhi has about 137 positive cases. All personnel are admitted at a quarantine facility in Mandoli area and undergoing treatment.

The CRPF also lost a 55-year-old official to coronavirus last month.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
One terrorist neutralised in Handwara, after terrorists attack CRPF patrol party near Qaziabad area (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) (ANI)

Handwara: Another encounter breaks out, three CRPF soldiers killed

1 min read . 04 May 2020
C. Rangarajan, former RBI governor. (File photo: Mint)

Tamil Nadu forms panel, headed by ex-RBI governor, to assess COVID-19 impact

1 min read . 10:22 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout