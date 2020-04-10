GUJARAT : 62 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 5:00 PM on Apr 10 in Gujarat, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Gujarat to 241. Among the total people infected as on date, 26 have recovered and 17 have passed away.

Gujarat now has 241 total cases of Covid-19

District-wise breakup is available for 122 of the total 241 cases reported in the state. Ahmedabad had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 53 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

Ahmedabad had the highest number of cases with 53 confirmed cases at last available count.

13 districts in Gujarat have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Gujarat's 241 cases put it at number 10 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1364, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Maharashtra has the highest number of cases with 1364 confirmed cases.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.