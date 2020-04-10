62 new coronavirus cases reported in Gujarat as of 5:00 PM - Apr 101 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2020, 05:50 PM IST
This brings total cases to 241, out of which 26 have recovered and 17 have passed away
GUJARAT : 62 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 5:00 PM on Apr 10 in Gujarat, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Gujarat to 241. Among the total people infected as on date, 26 have recovered and 17 have passed away.
District-wise breakup is available for 122 of the total 241 cases reported in the state. Ahmedabad had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 53 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.
Gujarat's 241 cases put it at number 10 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 1364, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.