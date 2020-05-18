62 new coronavirus cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir as of 8:00 AM - May 18

JAMMU AND KASHMIR : 62 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 18 in Jammu and Kashmir, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir to 1,183. Among the total people infected as on date, 575 have recovered and 13 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 350 of the total 1183 cases reported in the state. Bandipora had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 81 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

View Full Image 14 districts in Jammu and Kashmir have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Jammu and Kashmir's 1,183 cases put it at number 13 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 33053, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

View Full Image Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.