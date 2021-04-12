Subscribe
Home >News >India >62 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra village after Bagad festival

62 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra village after Bagad festival

Villagers wait to receives a dose of COVISHIELD coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine.
1 min read . 01:28 PM IST PTI

  • Hundreds of people gathered at Bavdhan village in Wai tehsil of Satara district on April 2 during the Bagad (chariot of God) festival, celebrated to seek blessings of a local deity, in violation of the COVID-19 guidelines

SATARA : Sixty two new COVID-19 cases have been reported from a village here in Maharashtra after the annual 'Bagad Yatra' festival held earlier this month, officials said on Monday.

Hundreds of people gathered at Bavdhan village in Wai tehsil of Satara district on April 2 during the Bagad (chariot of God) festival, celebrated to seek blessings of a local deity, in violation of the COVID-19 guidelines.

Later, the district administration had registered a case against more than 100 people, the officials said.

"From February 1 till date, Bavdhan has reported a total of 109 COVID-19 cases. Out of these, 47 patients have recovered. Currently, there are 62 active cases, all reported after the Bagad Yatra," a district health official told PTI.

"So, we can say the caseload increased after the festival," he added.

The neighbouring Vaghjaiwadi village, whose residents also took part in the festival, currently has 15 active COVID-19 cases, all reported after the event, he said.

On April 9, Bavdhan village reported 17 COVID-19 cases, its highest number so far, the official said, adding that the village reported 12 new cases on April 10.

