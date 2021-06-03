624 doctors died in second wave of Covid, most of them in Delhi, says IMA

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At least 624 doctors have died in the second wave of Covid-19 infections in the country so far, with Delhi accounting for 109 such deaths, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said on Thursday.

As many as 748 doctors had died of coronavirus across the country in the first wave of the pandemic, the IMA said.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday recorded 1,34,154 new cases of coronavirus in a span of 24 hours, taking the country's infection tally to 2,84,41,986.

India's active caseload has further declined to 17,13,413. In addition, 2,11,499 Covid-19 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,63,90,584. The recovery rate now stands at 92.48%.

The daily positivity rate also declined to 6.21%, remaining below the 10%-mark for the tenth consecutive day, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 7.66%. The positivity rate declined by 2% as compared to yesterday's 8.21%.

The death toll due to the killer virus climbed to 3,37,989 with 2,887 fatalities being recorded in a day, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's updated data.

The Union Health Ministry has also said that around 22,10,43,693 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the countrywide vaccination campaign.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}