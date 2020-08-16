63,000 fresh covid cases reported in India in 24 hours, death toll nears 50,000

The total number of coronavirus cases in India reached 25.89 lakh today after a spike of 63,490 cases in the past 24 hours. The death-toll climbed to 49,980, including 944 deaths in past 24 hours. There are 6,77,444 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country while the number of recoveries has risen to 18,62,258. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India reached 25.89 lakh today after a spike of 63,490 cases in the past 24 hours. The death-toll climbed to 49,980, including 944 deaths in past 24 hours. There are 6,77,444 active cases of coronavirus infections in the country while the number of recoveries has risen to 18,62,258. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7.

India has been reporting over 60,000 cases daily since August 7, barring August 11 when the country registered 53,601 new instances of the infection.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 2,93,09,703 samples have been tested up to August 15. Of these, 7,46,608 were examined on Saturday.

The testing lab network in the country is being continuously strengthened which as on today consists of 1465 labs in the country; 968 labs in the government sector and 497 private labs, the health ministry said.

According to the Health Ministry, more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled an ambitious National Digital Health Mission under which every Indian will get a health ID that will ease access to medical services. He also announced that the country plans to produce COVID-19 vaccines on a mass scale once scientists give a green signal.

Three vaccine candidates are in different stages of trials in the country.

The health ID will contain information about medical data, prescriptions and diagnostic reports and summaries of previous discharge from hospitals for ailments. The mission is expected to bring efficiency and transparency in healthcare services in the country. (With Agency Inputs)