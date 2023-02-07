63 passengers put on 'No Fly List' in 2022, says Civil aviation ministry
A total of 143 passengers have been put on the list since 2017, according to data provided by the ministry to the Rajya Sabha.
The civil aviation ministry on Monday said three passengers have been put on the 'No Fly List' this year while a total of 63 passengers were placed on the list in 2022.
