633 Indians died while studying abroad in past 5 years, says Govt in Lok Sabha

633 Indians were killed while studying abroad in the past five years — with Canada recording a whopping 172 such cases. Data shared by the government in the Lok Sabha on Friday also indicated that another 19 Indian students died abroad due to attacks and terror-related incidents.

According to Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, 108 deaths were reported from the US while 58 students passed away in the UK. Another 57 were killed in Australia and 37 in Russia. Eighteen incidents were reported in Ukraine, 24 in Germany, 12 each in Georgia, Kyrgyzstan and Cyprus and eight such cases were reported in China.

“633 incidents of death of Indian students abroad have been reported in the last five years due to various reasons including natural causes, accidents and medical conditions. Providing safety and security to Indian students abroad is one of the top most priorities of the government of India. Indian missions/posts abroad maintain regular contacts with Indian students enrolled in universities abroad,” the Minister said in a written reply.

Also Read | Indian student from Telangana dies after drowning in US’ Barberville Falls

He explained in response to a separate question that 48 Indian students had also been deported from the US over the last three years.

“Reasons for deportation are not officially shared by the US authorities. Unauthorised employment, unauthorised withdrawal from classes, expulsion and suspension, and failure to report optional practical training employment are some of the possible reasons which could lead to termination of a student's visa resulting in unlawful presence and eventual deportation, ” he added.

Also Read | Can I get a personal loan to pay off student loans? MintGenie explains

The remarks came mere days after the Embassy of India to Sweden and Latvia flagged the suspected drowning of an Indian student in Riga. Albin Shinto from Kerala had been swimming with four friends in the Jugla canal on July 18 when the tragic incident occurred. The embassy said in a statement that it is in touch with the student's family and has assured all possible help.