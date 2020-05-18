639 new coronavirus cases reported in Tamil Nadu as of 8:00 AM - May 18

TAMIL NADU : 639 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 18 in Tamil Nadu, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu to 11,224. Among the total people infected as on date, 4,172 have recovered and 78 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 1520 of the total 11224 cases reported in the state. Chennai had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 303 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

View Full Image 35 districts in Tamil Nadu have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Tamil Nadu's 11,224 cases put it at number 3 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 33053, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

View Full Image Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.