64 envoys reach Hyderabad, to visit biotech firms developing Covid-19 vaccines

64 foreign envoys, who are scheduled to visit leading biotech companies - Bharat Biotech and Biological E have reached Hyderabad . These two companies are developing vaccines against the novel coronavirus. It is in continuation of the COVID-19 briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs on November 6.

Telangana: The 64 Heads of Missions in India arrive in Hyderabad.



They are scheduled to visit Bharat Biotech and Biological E. Ltd, in continuation of the briefing by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). #COVID19 https://t.co/YcZohhBBIL pic.twitter.com/vrokqZxu1S — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2020

Meanwhile, India's central drug regulator will review the applications of Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech — the three pharma companies that have sought emergency use authorisation for their Covid-19 vaccine candidates. The Indian arm of US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer had on December 4 sought approval for its vaccine. On December 6, Pune’s Serum Institute of India sought a nod for its Oxford Covid-19 vaccine. Subsequently, Bharat Biotech applied for the same on December 7.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis.

He visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune on November 28 to conduct an extensive review of the vaccine development and manufacturing process.

On November 30, he had virtual meetings with teams from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd Pune, Biological E Ltd Hyderabad and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd Hyderabad. The three teams are working on developing and manufacturing vaccine for COVID-19.

India is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer and has been contributing significantly to global efforts against COVID-19 pandemic.Sources said there is a lot of interest in India's vaccine development efforts.









