64 envoys reach Hyderabad, to visit biotech firms developing Covid-19 vaccines

Meanwhile, India's central drug regulator will review the applications of Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech — the three pharma companies that have sought emergency use authorisation for their Covid-19 vaccine candidates. The Indian arm of US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer had on December 4 sought approval for its vaccine. On December 6, Pune’s Serum Institute of India sought a nod for its Oxford Covid-19 vaccine. Subsequently, Bharat Biotech applied for the same on December 7.