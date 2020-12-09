64 envoys reach Hyderabad, to visit biotech firms developing Covid-19 vaccines

64 envoys reach Hyderabad, to visit biotech firms developing Covid-19 vaccines1 min read . 10:46 AM IST
- 64 envoys are scheduled to visit leading biotech companies - Bharat Biotech and Biological E
- India is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
64 foreign envoys, who are scheduled to visit leading biotech companies - Bharat Biotech and Biological E have reached Hyderabad . These two companies are developing vaccines against the novel coronavirus. It is in continuation of the COVID-19 briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs on November 6.
64 foreign envoys, who are scheduled to visit leading biotech companies - Bharat Biotech and Biological E have reached Hyderabad . These two companies are developing vaccines against the novel coronavirus. It is in continuation of the COVID-19 briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs on November 6.
Meanwhile, India's central drug regulator will review the applications of Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech — the three pharma companies that have sought emergency use authorisation for their Covid-19 vaccine candidates. The Indian arm of US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer had on December 4 sought approval for its vaccine. On December 6, Pune’s Serum Institute of India sought a nod for its Oxford Covid-19 vaccine. Subsequently, Bharat Biotech applied for the same on December 7.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India's vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis.
He visited the Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad, Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and Serum Institute of India in Pune on November 28 to conduct an extensive review of the vaccine development and manufacturing process.
On November 30, he had virtual meetings with teams from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd Pune, Biological E Ltd Hyderabad and Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd Hyderabad. The three teams are working on developing and manufacturing vaccine for COVID-19.
India is the world's largest vaccine manufacturer and has been contributing significantly to global efforts against COVID-19 pandemic.Sources said there is a lot of interest in India's vaccine development efforts.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.