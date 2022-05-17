64% Indians pestered by 3 or more spam calls daily, reveals survey

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Department of Telecommunication in July 2021 had proposed measures to act against unsolicited SMS sent to the phone numbers of citizens, however, the menace continues
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :A survey conducted by LocalCircles has revealed that almost 64% Indian received three or more spam calls on their phones everyday. India is one of the most spammed countries in the world as citizens receive nearly 17 spam calls per user per month on average, as claimed by a caller ID app, Truecaller.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :A survey conducted by LocalCircles has revealed that almost 64% Indian received three or more spam calls on their phones everyday. India is one of the most spammed countries in the world as citizens receive nearly 17 spam calls per user per month on average, as claimed by a caller ID app, Truecaller.
The Department of Telecommunication in July 2021 had proposed measures to act against unsolicited SMS sent to the phone numbers of citizens. However, the menace of Unwanted Commercial Communication (UCC) continues unabated and for the last 9 months, LocalCircles had received a large number of complaints about spam phone calls.
The Department of Telecommunication in July 2021 had proposed measures to act against unsolicited SMS sent to the phone numbers of citizens. However, the menace of Unwanted Commercial Communication (UCC) continues unabated and for the last 9 months, LocalCircles had received a large number of complaints about spam phone calls.
Many people face issues of unwanted calls made to them by fraudsters, spammers, and telemarketers, despite registering on TRAI’s Do Not Call Registry (DND). The next question sought to know if citizens that have subscribed to Do Not Disturb (DND) list are getting unwanted, pesky or sales/promotional phone calls on their mobile phones. In response, the majority of 95% of Indians said “Yes, still get them" and only 5% said “No, don’t get them".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Many people face issues of unwanted calls made to them by fraudsters, spammers, and telemarketers, despite registering on TRAI’s Do Not Call Registry (DND). The next question sought to know if citizens that have subscribed to Do Not Disturb (DND) list are getting unwanted, pesky or sales/promotional phone calls on their mobile phones. In response, the majority of 95% of Indians said “Yes, still get them" and only 5% said “No, don’t get them".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The survey also revealed that Indians get highest number of pesky phone calls with someone trying to sell them financial services and property. Spam SMS sent from banks, insurance brokers, car dealers, spa services, property agents and lately income opportunities have continued to annoy citizens.
The survey also revealed that Indians get highest number of pesky phone calls with someone trying to sell them financial services and property. Spam SMS sent from banks, insurance brokers, car dealers, spa services, property agents and lately income opportunities have continued to annoy citizens.
Further it has also been understood that the top 2 ways Indians handle pesky or spam calls in by picking the call and then either blocking caller or telling them not to call again
Further it has also been understood that the top 2 ways Indians handle pesky or spam calls in by picking the call and then either blocking caller or telling them not to call again
the survey found that 64% of Indians get 3 or more spam phone calls on average on their mobile number each day.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
the survey found that 64% of Indians get 3 or more spam phone calls on average on their mobile number each day.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
95% of mobile subscribers that have registered on Do Not Disturb (DND) list say they still get unwanted and pesky phone calls on their number.