A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Assam on Wednesday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology. The epicenter for the earthquake was 43 km west of Tezpur, Assam and the depth was 17 km.

Tremors were felt in Guwahati of Assam, North Bengal and other parts of the Northeast.

There were no immediate reports of loss of lives or property.

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.4, Occurred on 28-04-2021, 07:51:25 IST, Lat: 26.69 & Long: 92.36, Depth: 17 Km ,Location: 43km W of Tezpur, Assam, India for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/sayMF9Gumd pic.twitter.com/lWRDtIAWh5 — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) April 28, 2021

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about the earthquake.

6.7 in Richter Scale. Waiting for more details https://t.co/mjF1Ye9oIE pic.twitter.com/eGVfce2bJ9 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 28, 2021

Some Twitter reactions from the people who felt the jolt:

The earthquake lasted for 20secs😳I literally felt like everything is going to collapse #earthquake — Gungun (@Gungun92360435) April 28, 2021





More details awaited

