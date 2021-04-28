OPEN APP
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Assam on Wednesday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology. The epicenter for the earthquake was 43 km west of Tezpur, Assam and the depth was 17 km.

Tremors were felt in Guwahati of Assam, North Bengal and other parts of the Northeast.

There were no immediate reports of loss of lives or property.

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about the earthquake.

Some Twitter reactions from the people who felt the jolt:

More details awaited

