Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Assam. Tremors felt across Northeast

6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Assam. Tremors felt across Northeast

Premium
A working seismograph is shown in a display about earthquakes
1 min read . 08:34 AM IST Staff Writer

Tremors were felt in Guwahati of Assam, North Bengal and other parts of the Northeast.

A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Assam on Wednesday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology. The epicenter for the earthquake was 43 km west of Tezpur, Assam and the depth was 17 km.

A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Assam on Wednesday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology. The epicenter for the earthquake was 43 km west of Tezpur, Assam and the depth was 17 km.

Tremors were felt in Guwahati of Assam, North Bengal and other parts of the Northeast.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Tremors were felt in Guwahati of Assam, North Bengal and other parts of the Northeast.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

There were no immediate reports of loss of lives or property.

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about the earthquake.

Some Twitter reactions from the people who felt the jolt:

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Registration for Covid vaccines for those above 18 starts at 4 pm today. How to book appointment

2 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Premium

Nagaland: Partial lockdown from April 30. What is allowed, what's not

1 min read . 07:48 AM IST
Premium

Covid surge: Prohibitory orders to be imposed throughout Haryana

1 min read . 07:41 AM IST
Premium

Delhi Covid-19: DTC deploys buses to carry oxygen cylinders to hospitals

1 min read . 07:35 AM IST

More details awaited

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.