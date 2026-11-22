The family of senior IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal allegedly acquired 64 villas and cottages from a resort company over about two-and-a-half years, including 24 properties in Jaipur reportedly purchased at a substantial discount to their advertised prices. The transactions are now under investigation by Rajasthan's Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which has registered an FIR against Agrawal and two directors of Goyal Fashions Pvt Ltd, the company operating resorts under the Ananta brand, according to The Times of India.

The latest set of transactions involves 24 villas at a Jaipur resort, allegedly purchased by Agrawal's sons for ₹11 lakh each. The resort's promotional brochure reportedly listed properties of the same size at ₹59 lakh each — a difference of about 81%.

The ACB's investigation has identified 64 villas and cottages allegedly acquired by Agrawal's family over the period. The FIR also examines whether official decisions taken by the IAS officer benefited the resort company while his family acquired its properties at substantially lower prices.

The case has also brought scrutiny on Agrawal's wife, IPS officer Prashakha Mathur. Both officers were placed on Awaiting Posting Orders (APO) by the Rajasthan government amid the allegations.

Who are Shikhar Agrawal and Prashakha Mathur? Shikhar Agrawal is a 1993-batch IAS officer who has held several senior positions in Rajasthan, including Udaipur district collector, chairman of the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board and additional chief secretary of the Industries Department.

His wife, Prashakha Mathur, is an IPS officer who was serving as Additional Director General of Police (Planning) before being placed on APO.

The ACB investigation covers official decisions taken between 2006 and 2026, during Agrawal's tenures in different government roles. The FIR has named Agrawal, Goyal Fashions director Mukund Saran Goyal, managing director Sanjay Goyal and others.

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How did the family's alleged property acquisitions reach 64? According to the ACB's FIR, the family's purchases from Goyal Fashions took place in three rounds:

October 2023: Agrawal and Mathur allegedly purchased 20 cottages at the company's Bujhda resort in Udaipur for ₹15 lakh each. The properties were reportedly leased back to the company on the same day.

March 2026: Family members allegedly purchased another 20 villas at Ananta Ajabgarh in Alwar. These included 14 villas at ₹16.5 lakh each, four at ₹15 lakh each and two at ₹14 lakh each.

October 2026: Agrawal's sons allegedly purchased 24 villas at a Jaipur resort for a total of ₹2.64 crore, or ₹11 lakh each.

The ACB said these transactions took the family's alleged acquisitions to 64 properties. The agency is examining lease arrangements under which the properties were reportedly leased back to Goyal Fashions through perpetual lease deeds executed on the same day as the purchases. The company could operate the units commercially and share revenue with the owners after deductions, according to the FIR.

Earlier allegations concerning 40 villas and cottages had put the transactions under scrutiny. The properties were reportedly acquired for around ₹6.17 crore and leased back to the seller for annual rent of approximately ₹1.80 crore.

What is the ACB alleging against the IAS officer? The FIR alleges that Agrawal misused his official position over nearly two decades to extend undue benefits to Goyal Fashions in return for financial benefits to himself and his family. The investigation is examining decisions taken during his tenures as Udaipur district collector, chairman of the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board and additional chief secretary of the Industries Department.

A key part of the probe concerns changes to the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board's approval process for hotels and resorts.

According to the FIR, the board revised its checklist for granting Consent to Establish (CTE) and Consent to Operate (CTO) on August 28, 2023. The changes removed requirements to submit land conversion documents and no-objection certificates from the forest department. The revised checklist also removed a reference to the Aravalli Notification, 1992, from the documents required for environmental clearance.

CTE is a pre-construction approval, while CTO is required before a business begins commercial operations or occupancy. Both are mandatory environmental approvals under the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974 and the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981.

The ACB alleged that the changes, presented as procedural simplification, could benefit hotels and resorts being developed near forest areas, including properties operated by Goyal Fashions under the Ananta brand.

Agrawal, as chairman of the pollution control board, approved the CTE for the company's Ajabgarh resort in Alwar on December 12, 2023, and for another Ananta resort at Damodara in Jaisalmer on June 7, 2024, the FIR said.

Why is the Ajabgarh resort near Sariska under scrutiny? The FIR referred to a report by the Ajabgarh range forest officer that placed the proposed resort land around 200 metres from the critical tiger habitat of Sariska Tiger Reserve in Alwar.

The land conversion process had earlier faced objections over natural drains, restricted land categories and its location in a controlled development zone.

After the company applied in April 2018 to convert around 10 hectares of agricultural land for tourism use, revenue officials identified portions of the land as restricted. The town planning department also raised objections to the proposed resort.

The FIR said a proposal to drop the land conversion application was recorded on June 7, 2018, because parts of the land fell in restricted categories. The district administration subsequently sought a revised site plan excluding certain restricted areas.

The land conversion order was eventually issued on October 24, 2018, for 9.91 hectares, excluding land recorded as a drain.

The FIR said no forest department NOC was available in the land conversion records examined during the enquiry. It also referred to a note stating that no such NOC had been sent to the Alwar district collector.

An audit objection dated January 18, 2022, questioned the conversion of 1,800 square metres of land in a controlled development zone, recorded as a natural drain, the FIR said.

ACB also examines earlier Udaipur land conversion The investigation has also examined decisions involving the same company during Agrawal's tenure as Udaipur district collector in 2006.

The FIR alleged that land conversion approval for the company's resort at Bujhda was granted without verification from the forest and other departments, despite the proposed site being located 100-350 metres from forest land and around 2 km from Sajjangarh Wildlife Sanctuary.

The land was also located near the Bujhda river, which drains into Pichola Lake.

The FIR further noted that two conditions imposed in the original land conversion order of November 24, 2006, were removed on October 28, 2007. One required 40% of the land to be left as an amenity area, while the other required the layout plan to be approved by the senior town planner.

Rajasthan High Court declines interim relief The Rajasthan High Court has declined to grant interim protection to Agrawal against the ACB investigation.

During a hearing on November 19, a single-judge bench of Justice Anil Kumar Upman issued notices to the state government on Agrawal's petition challenging the enquiry and gave it three weeks to respond. The next hearing is scheduled for December 18, TOI reported.

Agrawal's lawyer argued that the officer was being wrongly implicated and sought protection against the preliminary enquiry and any subsequent action, including the registration of an FIR. However, the ACB had already registered an FIR against Agrawal and Goyal Fashions directors Mukund Saran Goyal and Sanjay Goyal on Wednesday.

The court observed that if Agrawal feared arrest, he could file an anticipatory bail application. It declined to halt the investigation, saying the state government should first be given an opportunity to respond.

Rajasthan government places both officers on APO The Rajasthan government placed Agrawal on Awaiting Posting Orders on October 28, while he was on a foreign visit. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma subsequently cleared the ACB investigation, and the government granted prior approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act on October 30.

Mathur was also placed on APO on October 31. Both officers were subsequently issued show-cause notices over alleged discrepancies in their immovable property declarations.