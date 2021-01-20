6.41 lakh new people joined formal work in Nov, lowest in 5 months: Payroll data

New Delhi: At least 640,527 workers joined formal employment for the first time in November, a five-month low, showed payroll data released by the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation ( EPFO ) on Wednesday.

As per payroll data, the fresh payroll addition as recorded by EPFO in November is 16.8% or 129,143 less than October. This is the second month in a row when payroll number has seen a sequential fall. Similarly, the new payroll additions in the crucial 18-25 age group have seen a 17% fall month on month in Nov.

In October, while the number of fresh payroll additions were 769,670, in September this was 1.14 million, the best performance in terms of fresh additions in the current financial year. While August reported a fresh addition of 745,000 people to the formal workforce, in July this number was 681, 150, as per official data.

If you look at the November 2020 numbers alone, this fares even poorly in comparison with a year ago period. In Nov 2019, the number of new EPF subscribers during the month was recorded at 987,560. This is 347,000 more than the Nov 2020 numbers reflective of the tough job environment India’s labour market is passing through as the country strives to recover from the pandemic shock and business loss.

The November numbers is also crucial from the point of view that the government has already announced an EPF subsidy scheme with a cut-off date of 1 Oct to spur formal jobs growth at least at the lower salary threshold.

To be sure, the fresh payroll additions are provisional in nature and the recent months’ data do change over a period of time. EPFO said while the fresh payroll additions were 640,527, the net payroll additions were over one million. Even the1.01 million net payroll addition in Nov is less than both October and Sept numbers. Net payroll additions are reached by calculating fresh additions, the people who left the organization and those who came back to EPFO fold after leaving the PF subscription earlier. But the net payroll addition fluctuates more than fresh payroll additions, which are relied upon by experts more.

The retirement fund organisation said that comparison of payroll figures among states “shows that states of Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka continue to remain at the forefront of the employment recovery cycle with adding approximately 53% of the total net payroll during the current financial year 2020-21 (from April to November, 2020) across all the age groups".

“Category-wise analysis of industry indicates ‘expert services’ category (which primarily includes manpower agencies, private security agencies and small contractors) continues to be the best performer, the EPFO said in a statement.

However, performance in other industry classification such as building & construction industry, engineers–engineering contractors; electrical, mechanical or general engineering products indicates that recovery has started picking up.

“Out of total 6.41 lakh new subscribers joined the EPF Scheme in the month of November, 2020, total 1.43 lakh were female workforce," the retirement fund body said.

