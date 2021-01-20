6.41 lakh new people joined formal work in Nov, lowest in 5 months: Payroll data

To be sure, the fresh payroll additions are provisional in nature and the recent months’ data do change over a period of time. EPFO said while the fresh payroll additions were 640,527, the net payroll additions were over one million. Even the1.01 million net payroll addition in Nov is less than both October and Sept numbers. Net payroll additions are reached by calculating fresh additions, the people who left the organization and those who came back to EPFO fold after leaving the PF subscription earlier. But the net payroll addition fluctuates more than fresh payroll additions, which are relied upon by experts more.