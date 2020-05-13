Amid the novel coronaviurs outbreak in the country, the Indian Railways has operated 642 'Shramik Special' trains till 13 May, across the country resulting in around 7.90 lakh passengers reaching their home states, said the Indian government.

Of these, Uttar Pradesh received the maximum number of trains (301), followed by Bihar (169), it said.

Among other states Madhya Pradesh received 53 trains, Jharkhand 40 trains, Odisha 38, Rajasthan 8, West Bengal 7, Chhattisgarh 6, and Uttarakhand 4 trains.

Andhra Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Maharashtra received three trains each, while one train each terminated in Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Tripura.

Earlier, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ministry of Railways announced that over 100 Shramik Special trains will run daily to ferry stranded labourers home.

"MHA and Ministry of Railways review operation ‘Shramik Special’ Trains, to facilitate faster movement of stranded Workers to their Native places. More than 450 trains carrying several lakh migrant workers operated; over 100 Trains to run daily,"PIB said in a tweet.

Maximum 1,200 passengers can travel in each of these special trains.

Every Shramik Special train has 24 coaches, each with a capacity of 72 seats.

However, only 54 people are allowed in a coach to maintain social distancing norms and the middle berth is not allotted to any passenger.

Railways said proper screening of passengers is ensured before boarding the train. During the journey, passengers are given free meals and water.

The trains are being run by Railways only after concurrence is given both by the state that is sending the passengers and the state that is receiving them.

While the railways has not yet announced the cost incurred on the special services, the officials indicate that the national transporter has spent around ₹80 lakh per service.

The government had earlier stated that the cost of the services has been shared on a 85:15 ratio with states.

In its guidelines, the railways has said the trains will ply only if they have 90% occupancy and the "states should collect the ticket fare".

With inputs from agencies

