‘65 days, 22 times’: Jairam Ramesh slams BJP as Donald Trump again claims credit for India-Pakistan ceasefire

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday pointed out that US President Donald Trump has claimed credit for ending the India-Pakistan conflict in May at least 22 times in 65 days.

"65 days. 22 times. The same claim. It keeps getting repeated." Jairam Ramesh wrote in a post on X.

Jairam Ramesh has continuously criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not openly refuting Donald Trump's repeated claims of stopping the recent India-Pakistan conflict.

Ramesh's remarks come as Trump again claimed the same on Monday during his meeting with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte.

"We have been very successful in settling wars, India, Pakistan... India, by the way, Pakistan would have been a nuclear war within another week, the way that was going. It was going very badly," Trump stated.

He pointed to his strategy of using trade as leverage, stating, "We did that through trade. I said, we are not going to talk to you about trade, unless you get this thing settled, and they did."

On July 8 when Donald Trump had made the same claim during an interaction with reporters, Jairam Ramesh slammed PM Modi for not countering him

"President Trump has trumpeted all this just as he was also announcing that a US trade deal with India and Pakistan was about to be declared very soon. When will Narendra Modi, once described by his senior colleague Ghanshyam Tiwari as the BJP's 'trump card', break his silence on this issue?" he said.

Also Read | Trump bets constantly shifting tariff strategy can remake global trade

India has refuted the claims made by the US President, reiterating its policy that India and Pakistan bilaterally address any matter related to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"As you are aware, we have a long-standing national position that any issues pertaining to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir have to be addressed by India and Pakistan bilaterally. That stated policy has not changed. As you are aware, the outstanding matter is the vacation of illegally occupied Indian Territory by Pakistan," the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

The MEA further stated that the "issue of trade" had not arisen between Indian and US leaders since the commencement of Operation Sindoor and the cessation of hostilities.

India launched Operation Sindoor early on May 7 and hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan and PoJK in response to the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians were killed. India repelled subsequent Pakistani military aggression and pounded its airbases.

President Trump has trumpeted all this just as he was also announcing that a US trade deal with India and Pakistan was about to be declared very soon.

India and Pakistan agreed to a cessation of hostilities following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart.