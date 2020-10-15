65% households in Delhi experiencing pollution related ailments: survey

NEW DELHI: As pollution levels in Delhi continue to rise, a survey by Local Circles said that 65% households have at least one person who has started experiencing ailments due to rising levels of air pollution.

This comes just weeks after the start of stubble burning in neighbouring states, which contributes to the spike in pollution levels in the winter months. Delhi also has high levels of vehicular pollution which contributes to the rise in poor air quality. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality was very poor with PM 2.5 levels at 322. This year, experts say it is necessary to tackle pollution levels with covid-19 impacting lungs.

The survey is based on responses from 15,500 people residing in Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

According to the survey, 25% of the respondents said they will carry on routine activity, wear a mask when outdoors, and increase intake of immunity foods and drinks to prepare for rising levels of pollution. The survey shows that only 12% citizens will use air purifiers to reduce the impact of pollution; a large majority will just live with it and increase the intake of immunity foods and drinks.

The survey said that only 22% citizens believe that the Centre and the state governments of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have done work on pollution related issues in the last 12 months which will lead to lower pollution this year.

Over the last month, the Central government has held meetings with officials from the northern states to control the spike in pollution. Delhi government has also announced a plan to control pollution levels.

