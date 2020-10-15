65% households in Delhi experiencing pollution related ailments: survey

This comes just weeks after the start of stubble burning in neighbouring states, which contributes to the spike in pollution levels in the winter months. Delhi also has high levels of vehicular pollution which contributes to the rise in poor air quality. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality was very poor with PM 2.5 levels at 322. This year, experts say it is necessary to tackle pollution levels with covid-19 impacting lungs.