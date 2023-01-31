6.5% is not a ‘fanciful’ number: CEA

Most of them are basically lowering their growth forecasts for many countries except in the case of China, where IMF today, in their World Economic Outlook update, have bumped up the forecast because of swifter than expected reopening. In India’s case, there was no change to its growth forecast. By the way, they had 6.1% before in October, and they stuck to that, and they have 6.8% for 2024-25, and they stuck to that as well. The slowdown that they are projecting is primarily on account of monetary tightening in many parts of the world, including in India, and they expect monetary policies lagged effect to play out in 2023-24. Now, whether that would necessarily happen is not just a function of lagged effects but also how commodity prices behave. If commodity prices drop meaningfully, then positive real rates of interest will not necessarily be a dampener on growth, and we will end up achieving a higher growth rate than what these people project. It is not just private consumption. Even capital formation has picked up quite well in the first half of the fiscal, and also high-frequency indicators should not cause much of a slackening of the momentum in the economy, and that is why we feel our baseline number of 6.5% is not something that is fanciful, even though we acknowledge the risk factors by saying that downside risk is higher than the upside risk to our baseline number.