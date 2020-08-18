Home >News >India >65 more COVID-19 cases in Nagaland

NAGALAND : A total of 65 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Nagaland on Tuesday, S Pangnyu Phom, Nagaland's Minister for Health and Family Welfare informed.

Out of the positive cases, 41 were reported from Kohima, 23 from Dimapur and one from Mon.

"Necessary contact tracing has been activated and all primary contacts are under self-isolation," Phom tweeted.

The state now has a total of 3,455 COVID-19 cases, including 1,911 active cases and 1,530 recoveries.

So far, 7 people have succumbed to the infectious virus in the state.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

