65 new coronavirus cases reported in Odisha as of 8:00 AM - May 17

ODISHA : 65 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 17 in Odisha, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Odisha to 737. Among the total people infected as on date, 196 have recovered and 3 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 68 of the total 737 cases reported in the state. Khurda had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 46 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

View Full Image 10 districts in Odisha have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Odisha's 737 cases put it at number 16 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 30706, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

View Full Image Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.