65% of Covid vaccination beneficiaries in 15-18 age group jabbed with first dose

India's Covid-19 vaccination drive was completed one year on January 16, 2022. The drive initially started last year by inoculating healthcare workers, it was then expanded to frontline workers, followed by people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities on March 1 last year. Later it was also expanded to all above 45 years of age on April 1, 2021, and then those above 18 years of age on May 1, 2021.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}